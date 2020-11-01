LAZIK - Andrew T.
October 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Melissa (nee Wanderlich) Lazik; loving fur-father of Ted and Milo; dearest son of Bonnie (Tim Broder) Lazik and son-in-law of Theresa (late William Peters, Sr.) Wanderlich; devoted grandson of Gail (late Frank) Lazik; also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and several friends. Family will be gathering on Saturday 3-6:30 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where a Celebration of Andrew's Life will follow at 6:30 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.