Andrew T. LAZIK
1990 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1990
DIED
October 31, 2020
LAZIK - Andrew T.
October 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Melissa (nee Wanderlich) Lazik; loving fur-father of Ted and Milo; dearest son of Bonnie (Tim Broder) Lazik and son-in-law of Theresa (late William Peters, Sr.) Wanderlich; devoted grandson of Gail (late Frank) Lazik; also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and several friends. Family will be gathering on Saturday 3-6:30 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where a Celebration of Andrew's Life will follow at 6:30 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Nov
7
Celebration of Life
6:30p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
