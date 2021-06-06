Menu
Andrew TURLEY Jr.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
TURLEY - Andrew Jr.
Entered into rest June 3, 2021. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, Friday, June 11, 2021, 4 PM-7 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10 AM-11 AM at Mount Aaron Baptist Church, 540 Genesee St., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Mr. Turley was a member of Paramount Lodge #73 Prince Hall Free & Accepted Masons. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Jun
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home Inc.
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mt. Aaron Baptist Church
540 Genesee St, Buffalo, NY
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Aaron Baptist Church
540 Genesee St, Buffalo, NY
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
Reena Brown
June 9, 2021
