TURLEY - Andrew Jr.
Entered into rest June 3, 2021. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, Friday, June 11, 2021, 4 PM-7 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10 AM-11 AM at Mount Aaron Baptist Church, 540 Genesee St., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Mr. Turley was a member of Paramount Lodge #73 Prince Hall Free & Accepted Masons. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.