Andrew YUSICK Jr.
YUSICK - Andrew, Jr.
Of Angola, New York, November 4th, 2020. Beloved husband of Nita (Felsenfeld); loving father of Matthew (Laura) and Kristen (Mark) Dollmann; grandfather of Ella, Sophie, Livi and Maddie. He also leaves behind his beloved canine Marcie and many friends. Memorials may be made to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.
