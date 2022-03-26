ANSELMO - AndyOf Williamsville, NY and formerly of New York, NY, entered into rest on March 20, 2022, at age 98. Loving son of the late Angelo and Loretta Anselmo; dear brother of Carolyn (late Dominic "Mickey") Priore and the late Annetta Priore; beloved companion of the late John Harris; uncle of Gregory (Debbie) Priore, Christopher Priore, Jeffrey (Robert Stolinsky) Priore, Mary Beth (Michael) Cucinotta and Lisa (Andy) McQuarrie; great-uncle of Anthony, Danny, Claire and Ashley Priore, Marco, Daniel and Loretta Cucinotta and Olivia, Sabrina and Maximus McQuarrie; godfather of David (Agnes) Clement; also survived by cousins, friends, Whitney, and many students including his cherished student, Caroline Jones. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 8500 Main St., Clarence, NY 14221 on Monday (March 28, 2022), at 11 AM. Inurnment Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, NY. If desired, contributions in Andy's memory may be made to the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, Andy Anselmo Fund, 726 Exchange St., Suite 525, Buffalo, NY 14210, supporting musical performances at The Community Music School, Buffalo State College and Canterbury Woods. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at