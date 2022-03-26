Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Andy ANSELMO
ANSELMO - Andy
Of Williamsville, NY and formerly of New York, NY, entered into rest on March 20, 2022, at age 98. Loving son of the late Angelo and Loretta Anselmo; dear brother of Carolyn (late Dominic "Mickey") Priore and the late Annetta Priore; beloved companion of the late John Harris; uncle of Gregory (Debbie) Priore, Christopher Priore, Jeffrey (Robert Stolinsky) Priore, Mary Beth (Michael) Cucinotta and Lisa (Andy) McQuarrie; great-uncle of Anthony, Danny, Claire and Ashley Priore, Marco, Daniel and Loretta Cucinotta and Olivia, Sabrina and Maximus McQuarrie; godfather of David (Agnes) Clement; also survived by cousins, friends, Whitney, and many students including his cherished student, Caroline Jones. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 8500 Main St., Clarence, NY 14221 on Monday (March 28, 2022), at 11 AM. Inurnment Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, NY. If desired, contributions in Andy's memory may be made to the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, Andy Anselmo Fund, 726 Exchange St., Suite 525, Buffalo, NY 14210, supporting musical performances at The Community Music School, Buffalo State College and Canterbury Woods. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at
www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.