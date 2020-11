O'BRIEN - Annette L.(nee Ippolito)Of Lancaster, NY, peacefully at home, surrounded by family, October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James J.; loving mother of James T. (Patricia), Timothy, Marita "Dolly", Maureen (Joseph) Jacobi, Thomas "Rocky" (Donna) and Patrick (Linda); dearest grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of five; sister of Marie (Robert) Occhino and late Joseph (Rita) Ippolito. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gabriel's RC Church, Elma, NY, Saturday, November 7 at 9 AM. No prior visitation. Masks required. Donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Buffalo, or to St. Gabriel's Church. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com