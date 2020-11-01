O'BRIEN - Annette L.
(nee Ippolito)
Of Lancaster, NY, peacefully at home, surrounded by family, October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James J.; loving mother of James T. (Patricia), Timothy, Marita "Dolly", Maureen (Joseph) Jacobi, Thomas "Rocky" (Donna) and Patrick (Linda); dearest grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of five; sister of Marie (Robert) Occhino and late Joseph (Rita) Ippolito. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gabriel's RC Church, Elma, NY, Saturday, November 7 at 9 AM. No prior visitation. Masks required. Donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Buffalo, or to St. Gabriel's Church. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.