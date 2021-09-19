LEON - Angel L., Jr.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on September 16, 2021. Devoted father of Alexia Leon and the late Angel L. Leon, III; cherished grandfather of Azaria; loving son of Angel L. Leon, Sr. and the late Amelia (nee Morales) Leon; dear brother of Marilyn Leon; fond uncle of JoMari and Joselyn; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Monday from 2-7 PM where a service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Please leave memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.