Angel L. LEON Jr.
LEON - Angel L., Jr.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on September 16, 2021. Devoted father of Alexia Leon and the late Angel L. Leon, III; cherished grandfather of Azaria; loving son of Angel L. Leon, Sr. and the late Amelia (nee Morales) Leon; dear brother of Marilyn Leon; fond uncle of JoMari and Joselyn; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Monday from 2-7 PM where a service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Please leave memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
20
Service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family. I worked with Angel. Good man. RIP.
Lori Ziglear
September 21, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the Leon family. Angel has always been a great friend, I will miss him. God Bless him and his family.
Rafael Torres (Fito)
Friend
September 20, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ricardo Melendez
Friend
September 20, 2021
To the Leon family, I´m so sorry for your loss, Angel was a good man he will be missed.
Janet Seeley
Work
September 20, 2021
