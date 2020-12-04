Menu
Angel Marie COBB
COBB - Angel Marie
Suddenly, November 26, 2020. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY, Friday, December 4, 2020, 4 - 7 PM and Saturday, December 5, 2020 11 AM - 12 noon. Funeral Services will immediately follow. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, attendance will be limited. Masks are required. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211
Dec
5
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
