COBB - Angel Marie
Suddenly, November 26, 2020. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY, Friday, December 4, 2020, 4 - 7 PM and Saturday, December 5, 2020 11 AM - 12 noon. Funeral Services will immediately follow. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, attendance will be limited. Masks are required. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 4, 2020.