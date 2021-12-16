Dear Don and Donna, My parents, Jean & Tony DAmico were life long friends of your parents. Your Mon & Dad were so loving when my folks passed. Don, I remember running into you in Key West because my husband had a Buffalo shirt on. You stopped to talk and "small world " in conversation we realized our parents were friends. You even called your Mom right there on the spot! Sincere sympathies to the whole family. Rosanne & Ron Wagner

