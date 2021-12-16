Menu
Angela T. BARTOLONE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
BARTOLONE - Angela T.
(nee Campanella)
Of Williamsville; entered into rest December 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph N. Bartolone; devoted mother of Don (Nancy Curran) Bartolone and Donna (James) Bartolone-Gruszka; cherished grandmother of Andrew Gruszka; step-grandmother of Kimberly Parsons, Sarah and Christine Curran and step-great-grandmother of Brayden and Blake Parsons, Luke and Caroline Morgan; loving daughter of the late Charles and Pauline Campanella; dear sister of the late Josephine (late Victor) Marrale, Frances (late Michael) Pantano, Nina (late John) Haven, Anthony Campanella and sister-in-law of Sam (Rosalie) Bartolone; admired aunt of several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd., on Saturday December 18, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. NO VISITATION SUNDAY DECEMBER 19, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 20, 2021, in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville at 8:45 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Angela's name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel)
4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd, NY
Dec
20
Mass of Christian Burial
8:45a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St. Gregory Ct, Williamsville, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
Dear Don and Donna, My mother Alvera Robinson had many great times with your mother especially dancing at their 50th reunion from Grover Cleveland HS. and many years of square dancing. I have many happy memories from those days. I'm sure they are all together now dancing away! Joyce Robinson DiChristina
Joyce Robinson DiChristina
December 20, 2021
Dear Don and Donna, My parents, Jean & Tony DAmico were life long friends of your parents. Your Mon & Dad were so loving when my folks passed. Don, I remember running into you in Key West because my husband had a Buffalo shirt on. You stopped to talk and "small world " in conversation we realized our parents were friends. You even called your Mom right there on the spot! Sincere sympathies to the whole family. Rosanne & Ron Wagner
Rosanne Wagner
December 16, 2021
Don and Donna, Joan and I are sorry to hear of Angie's passing. We have very fond memories of her. She was always delightful to be around. She always had a smile on her face whenever we saw her. Don and Joan Borzilleri
Donald Borzilleri
Friend
December 16, 2021
