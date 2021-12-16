BARTOLONE - Angela T.
(nee Campanella)
Of Williamsville; entered into rest December 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph N. Bartolone; devoted mother of Don (Nancy Curran) Bartolone and Donna (James) Bartolone-Gruszka; cherished grandmother of Andrew Gruszka; step-grandmother of Kimberly Parsons, Sarah and Christine Curran and step-great-grandmother of Brayden and Blake Parsons, Luke and Caroline Morgan; loving daughter of the late Charles and Pauline Campanella; dear sister of the late Josephine (late Victor) Marrale, Frances (late Michael) Pantano, Nina (late John) Haven, Anthony Campanella and sister-in-law of Sam (Rosalie) Bartolone; admired aunt of several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd., on Saturday December 18, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. NO VISITATION SUNDAY DECEMBER 19, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 20, 2021, in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville at 8:45 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Angela's name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.