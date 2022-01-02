Menu
Angela G. ECKERT
FUNERAL HOME
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY
ECKERT - Angela G.
Of West Falls; December 27, 2021.Beloved wife of 53 years to Ronald Eckert; loving mother of Thomas (Angela); cherished grandmother of Christopher (Tiffani Erdmanczyk), Joseph, Anthony (Ilene) and Luke; dear great-grandmother of Lily, Lola, Ellis and Oliver; sister-in-law of Nan Calarco; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins; predeceased by siblings, Dominic and Paul (late Joan) Calarco. Visitation Tuesday, January 4th, 10 AM-12 Noon, followed by a Funeral Service at 12 Noon at Comfort Funeral Home, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Angela was an avid gardener, bingo connoisseur, animal lover and devout Buffalo Bills fan. The family encourage memorials be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Online condolences and directions shared at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Rd, South Wales, NY
Jan
4
Service
12:00p.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Rd, South Wales, NY
Condolences to the whole family. We'll all miss our 'bingo buddy'...
Bob "Sully" Sullivan
Friend
January 2, 2022
