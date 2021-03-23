GAMBINO - Angela M.
(nee Canino)
March 21, 2021, age 76, beloved wife of Vincent "Jim" Gambino; devoted mother of Anthony (Madonna) Gambino; loving grandmother of Vincent and Trent; dear sister of Rosetta (Charles) DiMartino, Linda (Charles) Scibetta and the late Joseph Canino; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10:00 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., N. Tonawanda. All are asked to assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association of Upstate NY, 135 Old Cove Rd Ste 213, Liverpool, NY 13090. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.