Angela M. GAMBINO
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
GAMBINO - Angela M.
(nee Canino)
March 21, 2021, age 76, beloved wife of Vincent "Jim" Gambino; devoted mother of Anthony (Madonna) Gambino; loving grandmother of Vincent and Trent; dear sister of Rosetta (Charles) DiMartino, Linda (Charles) Scibetta and the late Joseph Canino; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10:00 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., N. Tonawanda. All are asked to assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association of Upstate NY, 135 Old Cove Rd Ste 213, Liverpool, NY 13090. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Our thoughts and Prayers for Jim and the entire Family. Heaven gained a special Angel and she will always have a special place in so many people´s hearts. Raymond and Janice
Raymond and Janice Hopkins
March 25, 2021
I was shocked to read about Angie´s passing. I worked with her at Niagara County Savings Bank and Starpoint School. She was such a fun person to work with. Her laugh was contagious. She spoke so kindly of her entire family. My heart goes out to all of you.
Connie Literman
March 25, 2021
I was saddened to get the news of Angie's passing. She was a long time friend from our Riverside HS days. Always brightened the room with her presence. May you now Rest in Peace Angie.
Paul Lewis
March 23, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief.
Marvin (P-joe) Johnson
March 23, 2021
