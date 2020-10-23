KREY - Angela M. (nee Lettiere)
October 21, 2020 - Beloved wife of James P. Krey Sr.; loving mother of Angela (Gordon) Gracie, James P. Jr. (Jennifer), Emily (James) Brown, Patrick (Jennifer) Krey and the late Daniel Krey; cherished grandmother of Cecilia Gracie, James and Nicholas Krey, Benjamin and Ella Brown and Harrison, Franklin, Violet, Mary and Bingham Krey; survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. on Sunday, from 12 Noon to 4 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church (160 Court St., Buffalo, NY 14202) on Monday, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. New York State Guidelines will be followed, where face masks and social distancing is required. Due to capacity restrictions, we appreciate your patience if entry to the funeral home is delayed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angela's memory to American Cancer Society
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 23, 2020.