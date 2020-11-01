VITELLO - Angela M.

October 30, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (nee Ferrinola) Vitello; loving sister of Ann (Ronald) Yunke and the late Dr. Ralph Vitello; cherished aunt of Scott (Carolyn) Yunke, Karen (Eric) Michelson and Mark Yunke; great-aunt of Alexander, Julia and Erika. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Wednesday, November 4th, from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga 14225, on Thursday, November 5th, at a time to be announced. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angela's memory to ConnectLife.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.