Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Angela M. VITELLO
VITELLO - Angela M.
October 30, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (nee Ferrinola) Vitello; loving sister of Ann (Ronald) Yunke and the late Dr. Ralph Vitello; cherished aunt of Scott (Carolyn) Yunke, Karen (Eric) Michelson and Mark Yunke; great-aunt of Alexander, Julia and Erika. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Wednesday, November 4th, from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga 14225, on Thursday, November 5th, at a time to be announced. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angela's memory to ConnectLife.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.