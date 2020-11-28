CAMILLO
Di CAMILLO - Angelica
Passed away peacefully November 25, 2020 at the age of 97; beloved daughter of the late Addolorata (Iannotti) and Tomaso DiCamillo; Angelica was predeceased by all of her eleven siblings, Sr. Mary DiCamillo, FMA, Assunta (late George) Waite, Thomas (late Laurina) DiCamillo, Frank (Anita) DiCamillo, Nicholas (Rose) DiCamillo, Sr. Ann Dolores DiCamillo, OSF, Joseph (survived by Barbara) DiCamillo, Anna (Emilio) Bruno, Theresa (Frank) Hargrave, Anthony DiCamillo and Sr. Rose Marie DiCamillo, OSF; also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday November 29, 2020 from 11 AM - 2 PM at the SPALLINO-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Rd Niagara Falls, NY (same location as Otto Redanz Funeral Home) where prayers will be said Monday November 30, 2020 at 11:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph Parish at St. Joseph Church, 1413 Pine Avenue Niagara Falls at 12:00 PM. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends invited. Angelica was a member of the Madonna del Perpetua Soccorso Society and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Sodality of St. Joseph Church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Angelica's memory to Niagara Hospice or Holy Family of Jesus Mary and Joseph Parish. Please visit Angelica's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
