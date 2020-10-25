SISTER FLAVIA DAMPF, S.S.S. - Angelina
A member of the Sisters of Social Service since 1942, was called home to God's loving embrace on October 24, 2020, at the age of 96. She passed away at the Clarence Residence of the Sisters of St. Joseph, where she resided since October 24, 2011 and cared for lovingly. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Augusta (Schneflok). She is the sister of Francis and the late Robert, Joseph and Irene Sernari; survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to pray the rosary Wednesday, October 28th, from 9:30 AM-10 AM at Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church, Buffalo, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattauraugus Early Childhood Learning Center, c/o the Seneca Nation President's Office, 90 Ohiyoh Way, P.O. Box 23, Salamanca, NY 14799. Please write on check, c/o E.C.L.C. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna. Face masks and social distancing required. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.