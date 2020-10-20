TOMAN - Angeline B. (nee Fifagrowicz)
Of Buffalo, NY, October 17, 2020, at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Stefan; loving mother of Marianne Anderson and Joanne (late Edward) Cieslinski; devoted grandmother of Sara Cieslinski and Chad Cieslinski; dear sister of Emily (late Arthur) Czajkowski, Rev. Joseph Fifagrowicz and the late Josephine (John) Czajkowski, Helen, Adolph and Theresa (Raymond) Sedor; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Wednesday 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Thursday at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church and be mindful that face coverings and social distancing are required. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Assumption Church Preservation Fund. Online condolences shared at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 20, 2020.