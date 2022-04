LAUX - Angeline P.(nee Plucinek)Of East Amherst, June 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James J. Laux; loving mother of Kathleen M. (Ronald) Molnar, David A. (Susan) Laux, Carol T. (Mike Pearson) Infanti, JoAnne (Michael) O'Hara; cherished grandmother of Kelly (Joseph) Peters, Andrea (Richard) Spinelli, Keri (Zachary) Coleman, Kristine O'Hara, Jamie (Mark) Rademacher, Lisa and Nicole Infanti; great-grandmother of Jordan, Scarlett, Hayley, Hudson, Nora and Evan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private visitation, family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Monday at 8:45 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Angie was an avid golfer, boater, bridge player, and always the life of every party. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com