LAUX - Angeline P.
(nee Plucinek)
Of East Amherst, June 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James J. Laux; loving mother of Kathleen M. (Ronald) Molnar, David A. (Susan) Laux, Carol T. (Mike Pearson) Infanti, JoAnne (Michael) O'Hara; cherished grandmother of Kelly (Joseph) Peters, Andrea (Richard) Spinelli, Keri (Zachary) Coleman, Kristine O'Hara, Jamie (Mark) Rademacher, Lisa and Nicole Infanti; great-grandmother of Jordan, Scarlett, Hayley, Hudson, Nora and Evan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private visitation, family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Monday at 8:45 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Angie was an avid golfer, boater, bridge player, and always the life of every party. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.