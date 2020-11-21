KINGSBURY - Angeline M. "Nani" (nee Mancini)
Of Amherst, entered into rest November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Russell V. Kingsbury, Sr.; devoted mother of Deborah (William) Kufel, Russell V. Kingsbury, Jr. and the late Jeffrey Kingsbury; cherished grandmother of William (Gabrielle), Joseph (Whitney) and Jessica Kufel; adored great-grandmother of Colton, Miles and Avery; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Lucia Mancini; dear sister of Antoinette Mancini, Carmela (late Samuel) Bonfrisco, Daniel (Frances) Mancini, Joshua Mancini and the late Josephine (late Thomas) Rizzo, Nicholas Mancini, Elijah (Theresa) Mancini and Samuel (late Carol) Mancini; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Sheridan/Eggert, Sunday from 2-5 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 21, 2020.