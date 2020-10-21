Menu
Angeline M. PACHE
Pache - Angeline M.
(nee Ternullo)
October 19, 2020; beloved wife of the late Paul Pache; cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Carrie Ternullo; also survived by sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and extended family. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Thursday, from 10 AM - 12 noon, at which time a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Memorials in Angeline's name may be made to the Blind Association of WNY. Flowers gratefully declined. Share your condolences online at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
