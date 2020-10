Pache - Angeline M.(nee Ternullo)October 19, 2020; beloved wife of the late Paul Pache; cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Carrie Ternullo; also survived by sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and extended family. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Thursday, from 10 AM - 12 noon, at which time a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Memorials in Angeline's name may be made to the Blind Association of WNY. Flowers gratefully declined. Share your condolences online at www.buszkafuneralhome.com