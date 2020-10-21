Pache - Angeline M.
(nee Ternullo)
October 19, 2020; beloved wife of the late Paul Pache; cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Carrie Ternullo; also survived by sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and extended family. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Thursday, from 10 AM - 12 noon, at which time a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Memorials in Angeline's name may be made to the Blind Association of WNY. Flowers gratefully declined. Share your condolences online at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.