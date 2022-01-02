Menu
Angeline "Ginger" SanFILIPPO
SanFILIPPO - Angeline
"Ginger" (nee Sedita)
December 28, 2021, age 95, beloved wife of the late Carmen J. SanFilippo; devoted mother of Salvatore (Maryann) and Andrew (Sandra) SanFilippo; loving grandmother of Steven SanFilippo, Amy (James) Gill, Jennifer, Scott (Shana), Andrew (Kristen), Kimberly SanFilippo; cherished great-grandmother of James, Jr., Samuel, John, Joseph, Mary, Anthony, Mya, Lucas, Ella, Abigail, Matthew, Ava, Evan, Andrew and Carter; dear sister of Rose Rinallo; daughter of the late Angelo and Carmela (nee Geraci) Sedita; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Rd.) where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 AM at. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jan
4
Prayer Service
9:15a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jan
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Pius X Church
1700 North French Rd., Getzville, NY
Jan
4
Interment
Mount Calvary Cemetery
NY
