SanFILIPPO - Angeline
"Ginger" (nee Sedita)
December 28, 2021, age 95, beloved wife of the late Carmen J. SanFilippo; devoted mother of Salvatore (Maryann) and Andrew (Sandra) SanFilippo; loving grandmother of Steven SanFilippo, Amy (James) Gill, Jennifer, Scott (Shana), Andrew (Kristen), Kimberly SanFilippo; cherished great-grandmother of James, Jr., Samuel, John, Joseph, Mary, Anthony, Mya, Lucas, Ella, Abigail, Matthew, Ava, Evan, Andrew and Carter; dear sister of Rose Rinallo; daughter of the late Angelo and Carmela (nee Geraci) Sedita; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Rd.) where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 AM at. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.