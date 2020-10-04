HEJMOWSKI - Angeline T.
(nee Wojtowicz)
Of Buffalo, NY, at age 102, September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin; loving mother of Paul (Janice) Hejmowski, Mary Jane (John) Assini, Janice (John) Buczek and the late Kathleen (late Dr. John) Splett; grandmother of ten, great-grandmother of nine; also predeceased by brothers and sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, 158 Laverack Avenue, Lancaster, NY, Saturday, October 10, at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Masks required. Share your condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com