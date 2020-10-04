Menu
Angeline T. HEJMOWSKI
1917 - 2020
BORN
October 11, 1917
DIED
September 29, 2020
HEJMOWSKI - Angeline T.
(nee Wojtowicz)
Of Buffalo, NY, at age 102, September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin; loving mother of Paul (Janice) Hejmowski, Mary Jane (John) Assini, Janice (John) Buczek and the late Kathleen (late Dr. John) Splett; grandmother of ten, great-grandmother of nine; also predeceased by brothers and sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, 158 Laverack Avenue, Lancaster, NY, Saturday, October 10, at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Masks required. Share your condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church
158 Laverack Avenue, Lancaster, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
