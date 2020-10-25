LORETO
Di LORETO - Angelo Domenic
Of New York City, suddenly October 17, 2020, at age 30. Dearly cherished and beloved son of Domenic F. and Martha A. (nee Narduzzo) Di Loreto; dear and adored brother of Marina (Calvin) Eichhorn; loving grandson of Irma (nee Marini) Narduzzo and the late Aldo Narduzzo, late Domenic and Agata (nee Colella) Di Loreto; also survived by many devoted aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends and colleagues in New York City and internationally. A Memorial Video Tribute of Angelo's music will begin at 10:15 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville Tuesday, October 27, 2020 with a Memorial Mass to be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Family and friends invited or may watch the mass via live feed at https://www.stgregs.org/live-stream
. A Committal Service was held privately by the family. If it is in your heart, you may make a donation in Angelo's memory to the Mental Health Association of Erie County or the National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI) NYC. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC. Please visit Angelo's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.