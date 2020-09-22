Menu
September 19, 2020, age 68. Beloved husband of Annmarie (nee Gauthier) Cultrara; devoted father of Christopher Volino, Angelo J. Cultrara Jr., and Michael A. Cultrara; loving grandfather of Christopher, Zachary, Kamryn, and Connor; dear brother of Tom (late Nina), Mario (Fran), Rose (late John) Faso, Joseph (Deborah) and predeceased by Carmen (late Josephine) and Lia Cultrara; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are asked to assemble at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota St., Buffalo, NY, to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 9 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Angelo was a United States Army Veteran. Please share memories and condolences on Angelo's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.
