Angelo J. CURTO
CURTO - Angelo J.
Of Amherst, NY, entered into rest September 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Virginia L. (nee Kline) Curto; devoted father of Mike Curto, Ken (Julie) Curto, Jeff (Patty) Curto and JoAnn DeGeorge; fond step-father of Jerry (Leila) Hann, Beth Jackson and Rick (Sue) Hann; cherished grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Louis and Josephine Curto; dear brother of the late Samuel (Anne) Curto and Louis (late Diane) Curto Jr.; brother-in-law of Patricia (late Lawrence) McCron; predeceased by his K-9 pal, Gizmo; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweethome Rd., Amherst on Tuesday morning, at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Angelo served in the United States Army. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY 14226
Sep
29
Mass of Christian Burial
9:15a.m.
St. Leo the Great Church
885 Sweethome Rd, Amherst, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
