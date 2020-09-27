CURTO - Angelo J.
Of Amherst, NY, entered into rest September 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Virginia L. (nee Kline) Curto; devoted father of Mike Curto, Ken (Julie) Curto, Jeff (Patty) Curto and JoAnn DeGeorge; fond step-father of Jerry (Leila) Hann, Beth Jackson and Rick (Sue) Hann; cherished grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Louis and Josephine Curto; dear brother of the late Samuel (Anne) Curto and Louis (late Diane) Curto Jr.; brother-in-law of Patricia (late Lawrence) McCron; predeceased by his K-9 pal, Gizmo; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweethome Rd., Amherst on Tuesday morning, at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Angelo served in the United States Army. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com