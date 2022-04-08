Menu
Angelo JEKOV
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
JEKOV - Angelo
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Angelo was born on February 1, 1959, to Jeliasko and Luigina R. Jekov in Buffalo, NY. Angelo is survived by his wife, Christine; mother, Rose; brother, Vincenzo; daughters, Luigina, Jacqueline, Tiffany and Kimberly; along with four grandchildren. Angelo worked at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo for 28 years before retiring with Medxcel in 2021. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and spending time with his family. Friends and family are requested to join a memorial luncheon on Sunday, April 10th, at 2437 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14206, from 1 PM to 4 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 8, 2022.
