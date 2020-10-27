Menu
Angelo MARCHETTI
MARCHETTI - Angelo
Retired general contractor, age 88, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born in Italy, he was the son of the late Anthony and Andolorata (Minicucci) Marchetti; loving father of Mark A. (Margaret) Marchetti, Anthony T. (Jeannie) Rodgers, and Sandra (late Mark) Leaming; cherished grandfather of Anthony Rodgers, Thomas (Kristen) Rodgers, Regina Marchetti, Deanna Marchetti, Victoria Marchetti, and Mark Angelo Marchetti, and beloved great-grandfather of Landon Rodgers, Addison Rodgers, Kelsi Rodgers and Mason Kinney, who affectionately knew him as 'Pa.' Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29 from 4-7 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY 14304. Angelo's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island, New York, 14072. Everyone please assemble at church. Interment in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Grand Island, NY. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231. Visit www.mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 27, 2020.
