BELLIA - Angelo S.
September 11, 2020, age 84. Beloved husband of the late Leora Margaret (nee Hogan) Bellia; devoted companion of Marguerite Galante; dearest father of Margaret "Peggy" (late Thomas) Richey, Col. Samuel (Mary) Bellia, and Anna (Donald) Schwass; loving grandfather of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Augustino (Mary Joan) Bellia, Connie Giglia, Anthony (late Maureen) Bellia, and the late Rosalie (late Russell) Ministero and Samuel (late Mary) Bellia; also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday from 7-9 PM and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.) Family and friends are invited Monday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Acacia Park. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Mr. Bellia was a United States Army Veteran, owner and operator of A.S. Bellia and Son, Inc. and Sweet Home Associates, Inc. Share memories and condolences on Angelo's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.