1953 - 2021
Passed unexpectedly on June 15, 2021 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of 43 years to Kevin C. Ceroky; loving mother of Robyn (Matthew) Eubanks and Ryan (Meghan O'Brien) Ceroky; cherished grandmother of Caleb, Hayden, Avery and Jack; dearest sister of Dan Berlinghoff and Terry (Kathy) Berlinghoff; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Thursday at 11:00 AM to attend a Memorial Service celebrated at The Chapel, 500 Cross-Point Pkwy., Getzville, NY 14068. Interment to be held privately. Flowers respectfully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in her memory to the Buffalo City Mission, 100 E. Tupper St., Buffalo, NY 14203 or Christian Counseling Ministries, 9070 Main St #1, Clarence, NY 14031. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Anita's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
The Chapel
500 Cross-Point Pkwy., Getzville, NY
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry for your loss. Anita was the sister of a good friend and the typical girl next store
Kevin wojtas
Other
June 20, 2021
We´re sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Sharon & Paul Pellegrino
Family
June 20, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Anita's passing, I knew anita as a child growing up in Cheektowaga, NY
Marc Meyer
Friend
June 18, 2021
