CORONADO - Anita M.
Of Buffalo, NY, September 21, 2021. Beloved wife of Alfred Coronado, Jr.; dearest mother of Andrew A. Yates, Steven H. Pohwat, Thomas J. Pohwat and Michael R. Coronado; grandmother of Thomas; daughter of the late Carol Spruce; sister of Ralph (Yolanda) Mecklenburg, Mark (Aimee) Mecklenburg, Jessica (George) Gill, Susanne (Ronald) Nowicki, Norman Fish and the late Elaina Mecklenburg and Francine Howes; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mrs. Coronado was a member of the Seneca Nation of Indians. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.