SKINNER, Anita M. - Grandma, missing you on your Birthday. Go rest high on that mountain, for your work here on Earth is done. Love,

GRANDDAUGHTER EVELYN

SKINNER, ANITA M. - Missing you on your Birthday and every day. Oh, I wish that day never came. How we cried the day you left us. We gather around your grave to grieve. Wish I could see the angels faces when they hear you sing. Love,

YOUR FAMILY







Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.