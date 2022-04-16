BISHARA - Ann D.
Of Niagara Falls, NY, on April 13, 2022. Daughter of the late Josef and Bella (Evarian) Medzadourian; beloved wife of the late William Bishara; loving mother to William J. Bishara, David M. (Susan L.) Bishara and Michael D. (Jennifer) Bishara; cherished grandmother of Zachary N. Sheldon, Jonathon W. Bishara, Daniel J. Bishara, Ethan Sheldon Bishara and Abigail Ann Bishara; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins; predeceased by her sister, Louise (Leonard) Alessi. Ann was an English teacher at Niagara Wheatfield Senior High School for over 35 years before retiring, and working as a full-time substitute at Niagara Falls High School. Visitation will be Monday, April 18th, from 3 - 8 PM, at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY, where Funeral Services will begin on Tuesday, at 9:15 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 AM in St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1073 Saunders Settlement Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Interment in Riverdale Cemetery. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 16, 2022.