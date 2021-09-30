BUZIAK - Ann T.
Of Buffalo, September 26, 2021, age 100. Beloved daughter of the late Theodosya (nee Wicichowska) and Adam Buziak; dear sister of the late Sister Mary Dennis C.S.S.F, Angie (Norm) Pietrzak, Ted (Ruth), Henry and Richard (late Marian) survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. No Prior Visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, Saturday, at 10 AM. Please assemble at Church. Please visit Miss Buziak's Tribute Page at cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.