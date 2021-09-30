Menu
Ann T. BUZIAK
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
BUZIAK - Ann T.
Of Buffalo, September 26, 2021, age 100. Beloved daughter of the late Theodosya (nee Wicichowska) and Adam Buziak; dear sister of the late Sister Mary Dennis C.S.S.F, Angie (Norm) Pietrzak, Ted (Ruth), Henry and Richard (late Marian) survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. No Prior Visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, Saturday, at 10 AM. Please assemble at Church. Please visit Miss Buziak's Tribute Page at cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church
NY
