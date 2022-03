CAPIZZI - Ann T. (nee Quinnan)

February 23, 2021. Beloved wife of George Capizzi; loving mother of Ramona (James) Cook and the late James (Genevieve) Capizzi-Abrams; dear grandmother of Neil and Rachel Cook and Jodi (Aaron) Louisos; great-grandmother of Xavier and Francesca. No prior visitation. Future services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.