COLLURA
COLLURA - Ann M.
(nee Locking)
September 28, 2021, age 72, after a courageous nine year battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Leo Collura; devoted mother of Aaron (Hillary) and Adam Collura; loving grandmother of Austin Collura; dear sister of Susan (Peter Jr.) Persico; daughter of the late Charles and Genevieve Locking; sister-in-law of Joseph (Claudette) Collura; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near West Ferry), Buffalo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Saturday from Holy Spirit Church, Dakota St., Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at church. Entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made in Ann's name to Holy Spirit Church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.