Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ann M. COLLURA
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
COLLURA
COLLURA - Ann M.
(nee Locking)
September 28, 2021, age 72, after a courageous nine year battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Leo Collura; devoted mother of Aaron (Hillary) and Adam Collura; loving grandmother of Austin Collura; dear sister of Susan (Peter Jr.) Persico; daughter of the late Charles and Genevieve Locking; sister-in-law of Joseph (Claudette) Collura; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near West Ferry), Buffalo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Saturday from Holy Spirit Church, Dakota St., Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at church. Entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made in Ann's name to Holy Spirit Church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
hey Leo i am very sorry for your loss. God bless you and your family.
Ron Golata
October 9, 2021
Very sorry for your loss.
John Franco
October 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss may god guide you at this tough time god bless
Dave at Dave´s direct performance
Friend
October 1, 2021
Leo, please accept my sympathy on the passing of your wife. As I read her obituary it brought back fond memories of our adventures during our youth in the old neighborhood. The realities of life are the memories that you have with your loved ones and they never leave you.
Larry Palermo
October 1, 2021
Ryan family sends prayers and our sympathy.
Jeanne Ryan
Friend
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results