Ann W. DARNELL
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
DARNELL - Ann W. (nee Womack)
June 4, 2021 at the age of 96. Wife of the late Charles E. Darnell; beloved mother of Melodye Ann; sister of the late Woodrow Wilson Womack, Miriam E. Wood, Lucille J. Reid, Ruth E. Gonzales, Alice Hamilton and Herbert Hoover Womack; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 11 AM - 12 PM at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 26 Brunswick Avenue, Buffalo, NY where a Funeral Service will follow at 12 PM. Interment in Forest Lawn will follow. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lutheran Church of Our Savior
26 Brunswick Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jun
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Lutheran Church of Our Savior
26 Brunswick Avenue, Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
