DARNELL - Ann W. (nee Womack)
June 4, 2021 at the age of 96. Wife of the late Charles E. Darnell; beloved mother of Melodye Ann; sister of the late Woodrow Wilson Womack, Miriam E. Wood, Lucille J. Reid, Ruth E. Gonzales, Alice Hamilton and Herbert Hoover Womack; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 11 AM - 12 PM at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 26 Brunswick Avenue, Buffalo, NY where a Funeral Service will follow at 12 PM. Interment in Forest Lawn will follow. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.