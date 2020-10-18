SCHULZ - Ann E.

Age 75, passed away on October 12, 2020. Ann was born in Buffalo, NY on September 8, 1945, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary Grace (Beebe) O'Neill. She was united in marriage to David Schulz on May 3, 1980. Ann graduated from Annunciation Grammar School and High School; received her undergraduate and master's degrees from Buffalo State College in Elementary Ed, Home Economics and Special Education. She retired after 30 years from Buffalo Public Schools where she taught k-6th grades and high school home economics. Many of those years were spent teaching home and career skills to students with special needs at the BPS Occupational Training Center. In 2001 Ann and David moved from Buffalo, NY to New Hartford, NY to be closer to family. Ann worked in the Utica Schools as a substitute teacher, teaching assistant, and then a homebound instruction teacher. Anne was a member of the Buffalo Teachers' Federation, Paris Hill Garden Club, Parkway Community Center and the Utica Sail & Power Squadron. She was also a member of St. Mary's Church in Clinton and was a catechist for several years. Ann enjoyed watching the birds, gardening, reading, traveling and cooking. Most of all, she loved time spent with her family.Anne is survived by her husband of 40 years, David; her son Paul Schulz and Karlene Cimo of Marcy; her daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and John Lamb of New Hartford; step-children and their spouses, Tracie and Steve Lambakis of VA, Jeffrey and Marlene Schulz of VA, Eric and Lorraine Schulz of CO; thirteen beloved grandchildren, Katherine, Jack, Caroline, Matthew, Alex, Lindsey, Jamie, Jessica, Jeff, Noah, Megan, Jared and Dante; three great-grandchildren, Klayton Jr., Emma and Zander; two sisters, Sister Kathleen O'Neill, SSMN of Buffalo and Maureen Booth and her husband Larry Overholster of CA; three nieces and their families; a host of cousins and many cherished friends. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, Marvin St., Clinton, NY. Please wear a mask and respect current social distancing guidelines. A reception will be held at a later date. Arrangements by OWENS-PAVLOT & ROGERS FUNERAL SERVICE, Clinton. Please consider donations in Ann's memory to Stevens-Swan Humane Society. The family thanks the staff of the 2nd floor at Oneida Health Rehabilitation and Extended Care for the compassion shown to Ann and her family.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.