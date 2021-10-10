GARDINIER - Ann F.
September 30, 2021; age, 54; loving daughter of the late Daniel and Rose (nee Bauer); dear sister of Daniel II (late Peggy) and Margaret Gardinier; fond aunt of Daniel III and Bradley. Visitation Saturday, October 16th, 4-7pm at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will follow at 7pm. Annie was a longtime resident of Heritage Christian Services on Hoover Rd, Sanborn. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.