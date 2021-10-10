Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ann F. GARDINIER
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
GARDINIER - Ann F.
September 30, 2021; age, 54; loving daughter of the late Daniel and Rose (nee Bauer); dear sister of Daniel II (late Peggy) and Margaret Gardinier; fond aunt of Daniel III and Bradley. Visitation Saturday, October 16th, 4-7pm at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will follow at 7pm. Annie was a longtime resident of Heritage Christian Services on Hoover Rd, Sanborn. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Oct
16
Service
7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.