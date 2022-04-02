Menu
Ann L. GRIFFO
GRIFFO - Ann L. (nee Polino)
March 30, 2022; of Cheektowaga, NY; age 91. Beloved wife of the late James V. Griffo. Devoted mother of Susan A. Griffo, James D. (Michele) Griffo, Joseph A. (Karen) Griffo and the late Linda (late Michael) Palumbo. Cherished grandmother of James (Korena) Griffo, Rachel, Gabrielle, Lindsay, Gina Griffo, Haley (Matt) Territo and six great-grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Polino. Dear sister of the late Joseph (late Kay) Polino. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Sunday 4-8 p.m. at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd. (west of Borden Rd.), where funeral services will be held on Monday at 9:15 a.m. and from St. Philip the Apostle Church at 10:00 a.m. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.COM


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2022.
