EISENLORD - Ann Jones
Age 84, a longtime resident of Williamsville, NY, and recently of Washington, PA, passed peacefully, in the care of Hospice, on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born September 9, 1936, in Gouverneur, NY, the daughter of the late Charles and Eleanor Manning Jones. After graduating from Gouverneur High School, Ann attended SUNY-Albany where she graduated with a Bachelor of Art's degree in teaching. She taught for a few years, before leaving the profession to raise her children. At the age of 50, Ann earned an MBA from the University of Buffalo. She worked as an accountant until retiring in 2000. Ann was an active member of North Presbyterian Church in Amherst, NY. Over the years, she held various positions within the church, including librarian, board member, and treasurer. She was also on the board of "Journey's End" which is a refugee resettlement organization for which Ann was passionate about. Ann was a faithful Christian who taught by example how to be non-judgmental and accepting of all. She loved music, singing, reading, and attending her grandchildrens' activities. She was also an avid Bills fan. Ann is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edward Eisenlord; two daughters, Jan (Jeff) Wheeler of Glen Allen, VA, and Katherine (Donald) Brookman of Washington, PA; a daughter-in-law, Michele Eisenlord of Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Janet (Ron) Harrington of Indiana, and Alison Reiners of Newark, NY; nine grandchildren, Rob, Matt, Maddie, Jodie, Adam, Ryan, Ella, Aidan and Evan; and many nieces and nephews; she was predeceased by a son, Edward "Butch" Eisenlord Jr. A Memorial Service is being planned for the spring at North Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Journey's End Refugee Services of Buffalo, North Presbyterian Church in Amherst, NY, or Donnell House in Washington, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, Ltd., Washington. Additional information and guestbook are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.