Beyer - Ann M.
(nee DeLaurentis)
October 20, 2020 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of late Ronald E. Beyer; devoted mother of Kim Beyer, Sherrie (Gary) Przewozny, and Janice (David) Tasca; cherished grandmother of George, Lori, Jessica, Aaron, Brian, Maria, and David; loving great-grandmother of Sam, Will, Anthony, and Anderson; sister of the late Louis, Mariano and Peppino; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are received on Tuesday, from 4 - 7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, at 12 PM, at St. Katharine Drexel Church. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to Oishei Children's Hospital. Share online donations and condolence at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.