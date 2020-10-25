Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ann M. Beyer
Beyer - Ann M.
(nee DeLaurentis)
October 20, 2020 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of late Ronald E. Beyer; devoted mother of Kim Beyer, Sherrie (Gary) Przewozny, and Janice (David) Tasca; cherished grandmother of George, Lori, Jessica, Aaron, Brian, Maria, and David; loving great-grandmother of Sam, Will, Anthony, and Anderson; sister of the late Louis, Mariano and Peppino; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are received on Tuesday, from 4 - 7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, at 12 PM, at St. Katharine Drexel Church. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to Oishei Children's Hospital. Share online donations and condolence at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.