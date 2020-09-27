Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ann M. IRELAND
IRELAND - Ann M.
Age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Rosa Coplon Living Center of Weinberg Campus in Getzville, NY. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late William and Rebecca Miller; and beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Ireland. Ann is survived by five children, Gary (Andrea) Ireland, Deborah (Harold) Clark, Laurie (Robert) Wozniak, Kenneth (Lori) Ireland and Karen (Mark) Orsi, and was predeceased by two sons, Brian and Thomas Ireland, and her grandson Christopher. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristena, Mariah (Kristen), Courtney (Russ), Harold, Zachary, Kali, Kendra and Kyle; two great-grandchildren, Avery and Charlotte; her brother, Bill (Kath) Miller and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by three siblings, Nessie, Joseph and Jean. Ann was raised in Scotland and moved to New York City in 1952, prior to moving to Niagara Falls in 1974. She was employed at the former Ramada Inn in Niagara Falls for many years. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date to be announced. Memorial offerings may be made to the Rosa Coplon Living Center's Dementia Care Unit of Weinberg Campus, 2700 N. Forest Road, Getzville, NY 14068. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL. Visit www.mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences and full obituary.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.