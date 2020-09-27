IRELAND - Ann M.
Age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Rosa Coplon Living Center of Weinberg Campus in Getzville, NY. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late William and Rebecca Miller; and beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Ireland. Ann is survived by five children, Gary (Andrea) Ireland, Deborah (Harold) Clark, Laurie (Robert) Wozniak, Kenneth (Lori) Ireland and Karen (Mark) Orsi, and was predeceased by two sons, Brian and Thomas Ireland, and her grandson Christopher. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristena, Mariah (Kristen), Courtney (Russ), Harold, Zachary, Kali, Kendra and Kyle; two great-grandchildren, Avery and Charlotte; her brother, Bill (Kath) Miller and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by three siblings, Nessie, Joseph and Jean. Ann was raised in Scotland and moved to New York City in 1952, prior to moving to Niagara Falls in 1974. She was employed at the former Ramada Inn in Niagara Falls for many years. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date to be announced. Memorial offerings may be made to the Rosa Coplon Living Center's Dementia Care Unit of Weinberg Campus, 2700 N. Forest Road, Getzville, NY 14068. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL. Visit www.mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences and full obituary.