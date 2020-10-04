Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ann M. POLSON
Polson - Ann M.
(nee Campbell)
Ann M. (nee Campbell) Polson of Salisbury, NC, formerly of Buffalo, NY, died September 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard L. Polson; loving mother of Carol Daley, Karen (Jeffrey) Spence, Susan Daley, Kevin (Kathleen) Daley and step-daughter Diane (Edward) James; grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of nine. Ann taught nursing at Erie B.O.C.E.S. #1 for 29 years. All her students were dear to her and she took great pride in each of their successes. A Celebration of Life will be held at Milford Hills United Methodist Church, 1630 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury, NC at the convenience of the family. Graveside services will be held shortly thereafter at Acacia Park Cemetery 4215 Tonawanda Creek Rd. North, North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NY 28144. SUMMERSETT FUNERAL HOME is serving the Polson family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.