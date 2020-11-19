ZANGHI - Ann M. (nee Costanzo)

November 16, 2020, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Zanghi; loving mother of Mary (Walter) Cole, Jason Karacella and the late John Zanghi; grandmother of John Luke Cole; sister of Nazzareno Costanzo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday at 9 AM from Sacred Heart of Mary Church, North Collins, NY. Mary was a Custodial employee of North Collins Central School. Expressions of sympathy to Mary Cole, 3925 Rainbow Dr., Virginia Beach, VA 23456 or call (757) 471-1174. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson's or Coronavirus research or the Sacred Heart of Mary Church. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.