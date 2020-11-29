Menu
Ann Marie LONG
LONG - Ann Marie
(nee Fanning)
Died peacefully at home, November 25, 2020. Born in Buffalo, Ann Marie was the daughter of the late Thomas F. and Ogaretta (McHugh) Fanning; sister of Peter and the late John, Margorie, Maureen, Thomas and Edward Fanning. She was the dear wife of the late William A. Long, Sr.; beloved mother of seven boys, Michael (Dona), John (Ben), William Jr., Cronan (Kelly), Joseph (Peggy) and the late Timothy and James (Pam) Long. Her family includes numerous nieces and nephews, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo. Online condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
