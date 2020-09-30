RODRIGUEZ - Ann Marie
(nee Shivens)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles "Butch"; loving mother of Charles, Amanda, and Alicia; dearest grandmother of Mckenzie, Tyler, Trever, Travis and Cayden; daughter of Dolores (late William) Shivens; daughter-in-law of Joan (late Jose) Rodriguez; sister of Joseph (Lori), William (late Denise), Pamela, and the late Kathleen; sister-in-law of late Kelly (Butch) Stradtman; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 3-7 PM. Masks required. Share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com