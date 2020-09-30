Menu
Ann Marie RODRIGUEZ
1958 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1958
DIED
September 28, 2020
RODRIGUEZ - Ann Marie
(nee Shivens)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles "Butch"; loving mother of Charles, Amanda, and Alicia; dearest grandmother of Mckenzie, Tyler, Trever, Travis and Cayden; daughter of Dolores (late William) Shivens; daughter-in-law of Joan (late Jose) Rodriguez; sister of Joseph (Lori), William (late Denise), Pamela, and the late Kathleen; sister-in-law of late Kelly (Butch) Stradtman; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 3-7 PM. Masks required. Share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY 14086
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
