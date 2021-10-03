Menu
September 28, 2021. Daughter of the late Nicholas and Ljuba (Hayko) Martinec; sister of the late Stephen (late Rose) Martinec and the late Mary (late William) Takash; beloved aunt of Stephen (Loretta) Martinec, Rosella (late John) Manley, William Takash, late Sheila Martinec and the late Sharon (Allen) Whitcomb; survived by many great-nieces, nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Wednesday, from 3-6 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church, Thursday at 10:30 AM, followed by entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family is requesting that all visitors are to wear face masks. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ann's name may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Oct
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
NY
Oct
7
Entombment
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
NY
