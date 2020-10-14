Menu
Ann Mary BOARDMAN
Boardman - Ann Mary
(nee Book)
Of West Seneca, NY. October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late William Edward Boardman; adored mother to Colleen Boardman and Laurie Boardman; cherished grandmother to Cassondra Robinson; cherished great grandmother to Kaylauni; dear sister of Carol (Gary) Johnson; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family will be present Friday 10 AM- 12 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Immediately following, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Heaven Church at 12:30. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays. Face masks are required. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.
