McCARVILLE - Ann
(nee Orlando)
Of Orchard Park, NY, May 31, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Terrance H. McCarville; loving mother of Michael (Marybeth) McCarville, Steven McCarville, Mary "Detci" (Denis) Scinta, Terrance McCarville and Colleen (Bobby) Spivey; grandmother of Tim, Katy, Chris, Dylan, Jordan, Trey, Robert, Michael and Emma; great-grandmother of Carmela. Ann was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters. The family will receive friends Thursday 4-8pm at the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, Friday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.