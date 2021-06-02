I loved your mom, She was in our pinochle group in Tega Cay,SC. I am originally from Niagara Falls, so we shared a common bond. She always reminded me of a favorite cousin ofmine.One Thanksgiving, we invited her to our house , and she decided to come. Since she moved back, Ihave kept in contact with her . And I did speak to Colleen at the hospital one afternoon. After that , I called again and spoke to Ann. She was weak waiting to go to rehab. I´m so glad I got to talk to her that day. I will miss her. My condolences for all the family .Rest in peace , my friend. We will meet again.

Kathy LaPorta June 4, 2021