Ann McCARVILLE
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
McCARVILLE - Ann
(nee Orlando)
Of Orchard Park, NY, May 31, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Terrance H. McCarville; loving mother of Michael (Marybeth) McCarville, Steven McCarville, Mary "Detci" (Denis) Scinta, Terrance McCarville and Colleen (Bobby) Spivey; grandmother of Tim, Katy, Chris, Dylan, Jordan, Trey, Robert, Michael and Emma; great-grandmother of Carmela. Ann was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters. The family will receive friends Thursday 4-8pm at the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, Friday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
3
Service
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
6575 East Quaker Street, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
4
Service
10:00a.m.
Nativity Of Our Lord Church
26 Thorn Avenue, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Church
26 Thorn Ave, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
Burt Maggio, Fortunate Friend
June 5, 2021
There are but a few times in life when you´ll meet a truly authentic person. Someone that epitomizes sincerity and genuine love of life and others. And boy, did she love her family. The gift she gave is present in all of her children, and grandchildren. A true matriarch to a wonderful family. The McCarville family is surely blessed. God´s blessings always and much love to you all.
Burt Maggio
Friend
June 6, 2021
So sorry Detci and family for your loss, we are in our prayers and thoughts for the entire McCarville family!
Terry & Sandy Hanley
June 4, 2021
I loved your mom, She was in our pinochle group in Tega Cay,SC. I am originally from Niagara Falls, so we shared a common bond. She always reminded me of a favorite cousin ofmine.One Thanksgiving, we invited her to our house , and she decided to come. Since she moved back, Ihave kept in contact with her . And I did speak to Colleen at the hospital one afternoon. After that , I called again and spoke to Ann. She was weak waiting to go to rehab. I´m so glad I got to talk to her that day. I will miss her. My condolences for all the family .Rest in peace , my friend. We will meet again.
Kathy LaPorta
June 4, 2021
Detci, Denis and family- we are so very sorry to hear about your mom- sending you hugs and lots of love
Derek & Diane Smith
June 3, 2021
To the most wonderful family I know, may you all be comforted by each other´s love at this difficult time.
Linda Jensen
Friend
June 3, 2021
Dear Steve, Sending heartfelt sympathy for you and your family. So sorry for the lose of your Mother.
Susan O'Brian
Other
June 3, 2021
Prayers for all my family on the loss of Ann. May she be with her lord. Terry and Bonnie
Terrence & Bonnie McCarville
June 3, 2021
Sending love and prayers to my favorite next door neighbors. Ann will be missed but has left a beautiful legacy. My heartfelt sympathy.
Barbara A Dempsey
June 3, 2021
Matthews Bass Club
June 2, 2021
Colleen, we just want you to know that you and your family are in our prayers during this time. Please rest in the Fathers arms and know the peace that only He can bring in Christ. Your extended family in Matthews MBC
Jim Hagwood
Other
June 2, 2021
Dear Steve, Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and your family, during this very difficult time.
Kevin & Donna (Ferrino) Aylsworth
Friend
June 2, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences to Ann's entire family. She left a beautiful legacy of her children and grandchildren.
Mary Pat and Frank Schreck
Family
June 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Deepest sympathy to the McCarville family, and condolences from Tom and the entire Glenn family!
Tom Glenn
June 2, 2021
Condolences to the McCarville Family. RIP.
Patrick Nehin
Friend
June 2, 2021
