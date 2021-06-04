Menu
Ann L. MURTY
ABOUT
Nardin AcademySalamanca High School
FUNERAL HOME
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY
MURTY - Ann L.
Age 89, of Pittsford, NY, died May 21, 2021. Wife of Edward Murty; dear mother of Elizabeth (Gil) Wood; grandmother of James, Kristin and Thomas; sister-in-law of Kathleen Thill and Gerald Russell; cousin of Marjorie (Michael) Rick, James (Aurelie) Ward, and Kathleen (Arnie) Spinner. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad Street, Salamanca, NY 14779, on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10 AM with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'ROURKE & O'ROURKE INC. FUNERAL HOME, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Peace Parish
274 Broad Street, Salamanca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts are with Ann's family and friends at this sad time.
Lollypop Farm
June 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Beth and family, with fond memories of visits to the Cleveland Ave home, you, your mom and dad, and the daschunds.
Kathleen McNamara
Friend
June 6, 2021
Elisabeth-

My heartfelt sympathy goes out to you and your family with the passing of your Mom

Ann was such a special part of my life and career at Cloverwood- I was truly blessed by her and for her love and sharing of you and your family

I am thinking of you during this difficult time and know I will always keep fond memories of Ann in my heart

With love-
Georgie Rosenbauer
Georgie Rosenbauer
Friend
June 3, 2021
