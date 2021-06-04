Elisabeth-



My heartfelt sympathy goes out to you and your family with the passing of your Mom



Ann was such a special part of my life and career at Cloverwood- I was truly blessed by her and for her love and sharing of you and your family



I am thinking of you during this difficult time and know I will always keep fond memories of Ann in my heart



With love-

Georgie Rosenbauer

Georgie Rosenbauer Friend June 3, 2021