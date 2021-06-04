MURTY - Ann L. Age 89, of Pittsford, NY, died May 21, 2021. Wife of Edward Murty; dear mother of Elizabeth (Gil) Wood; grandmother of James, Kristin and Thomas; sister-in-law of Kathleen Thill and Gerald Russell; cousin of Marjorie (Michael) Rick, James (Aurelie) Ward, and Kathleen (Arnie) Spinner. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad Street, Salamanca, NY 14779, on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10 AM with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'ROURKE & O'ROURKE INC. FUNERAL HOME, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY.