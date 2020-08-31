Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sister Ann of the Trinity O.C.D.
Sr. Ann Of The Trinity, O.C.D.
Stanton - Gertrude Loretta
August 29, 2020, age 96, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Dr. Joseph and Mary Elizabeth (nee Sullivan) Stanton; dearest sister of Vincent Stanton of Watertown, MA; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, (August 31st) from 9 AM-9 PM, at the Monastery of the Little Flower of Jesus, 75 Carmel Rd., Buffalo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Monastery on Tuesday, September 1st, at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.