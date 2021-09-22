PERSSE - Ann
(nee Caffery) "Nana"
Passed away on September 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William H. Persse; dear mother of Kathleen (Dr. IC) Garbes, late Patricia (late Peter) Szafran and the late James Persse; loving Nana of Daniel (Heather Doyle) Garbes, Kevin (Meaghan) Garbes and Laura Garbes, Mark (Alex) Szafran and Timothy Szafran, Jason (Kim) Persse; great-grandmother of Taylor, Jake, Mia and Harper; predeceased by six brothers and sisters. Friends and family may call on Thursday, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 9:00 AM, at the Queen of Heaven Church (please assemble at church), the interment will follow the Mass at the Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy, 625 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY 14220. Please share online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.