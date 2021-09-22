Menu
Ann "Nana" PERSSE
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
PERSSE - Ann
(nee Caffery) "Nana"
Passed away on September 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William H. Persse; dear mother of Kathleen (Dr. IC) Garbes, late Patricia (late Peter) Szafran and the late James Persse; loving Nana of Daniel (Heather Doyle) Garbes, Kevin (Meaghan) Garbes and Laura Garbes, Mark (Alex) Szafran and Timothy Szafran, Jason (Kim) Persse; great-grandmother of Taylor, Jake, Mia and Harper; predeceased by six brothers and sisters. Friends and family may call on Thursday, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 9:00 AM, at the Queen of Heaven Church (please assemble at church), the interment will follow the Mass at the Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy, 625 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY 14220. Please share online register book at www.CANNANFH.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Service
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
24
Service
9:00a.m.
Queen Of Heaven Church
4220 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathy I am so sorry to hear of your moms passing. Many fond memories of her and your family from Milford St. our deepest condolences
Linda (Holden) Kraus
September 23, 2021
I'm very thankful to have met a lovely and caring person. She was the highlight of our day. Always stopped us to give us a hug and tell us she loves you . Thank you so much for sharper mom,Nana and friend with me .Her favorite saying she would tell me is to take a bus. I love you Anne I will miss you....
Sally ( orchard glen)
Friend
September 23, 2021
Kathy and I C my deepest sympathy to you and your family . Your mom was one of kind so generous kind and loving. God bless. Kathy Cuthbert
Kathryn Milligan
September 22, 2021
Eternal rest grant unto ANN Oh Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and all souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace Our condolences to the family.
Soledad Bautista
September 22, 2021
